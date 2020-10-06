celebrity deaths

Johnny Nash, singer behind hit 'I Can See Clearly Now,' dies at 80

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston singer and songwriter Johnny Nash has died at the age of 80.

The reggae and pop singer had reportedly been dealing with a decline in his health recently.


Nash is best known for his 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now." The record sold more than a million copies and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November of that year.

The singer was born in Houston and grew up in the historic Third Ward neighborhood. He was one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music in Kingston, Jamaica.


Nash and his son ran a recording studio in Houston called Nashco Music.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustoncelebritycelebrity deathsfamous deathsmusicmusic newsnationalu.s. & worldfamous death
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Late Houston singer used ranch for community outreach
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
Selena's husband says he wishes he had amnesia on day she died
Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 at age 81
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in hit-and-run while walking her dogs
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
TIMELINE: When leaf colors will peak this fall in NC
A guide to voting in North Carolina in 2020
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
NC family threatened for flying Mexican flag outside home
Show More
LATEST: Several Triangle movie theaters reopening on Friday
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Duke University to lay off 75 employees due to COVID-19
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
More TOP STORIES News