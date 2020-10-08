movie news

Pixar's 'Soul' moves to Disney+ for Christmas Day streaming release

LOS ANGELES -- Pixar's "Soul" is headed for an exclusive streaming release on Disney+ on Christmas Day, the studio announced Thursday.

"Soul" was originally slated for a June 19, 2020, theatrical release but was pushed to November as theaters shut down earlier this year due to the pandemic. In international markets where Disney+ is not available, "Soul" will still have a theatrical release that will be announced at a later date.

"Soul" introduces viewers to teacher Joe Gardner, who longs to be a jazz musician. "Just when Joe thinks his dream might be in reach," Pixar teases, "a single unexpected step sends him to a fantastical place where he's is forced to think again about what it truly means to have soul."

Jamie Foxx stars as the voice of Gardner. Tina Fey voices 22, described as "a soul who doesn't think life on Earth is all it's cracked up to be."

In a previously released teaser trailer, Gardner has just learned that he has booked the gig of his dreams when he falls into a manhole, the beginning of his journey to "discover his brilliant, passionate self." In the voiceover, he encourages the audience to pursue their passions and "spend your precious hours doing what will bring out the real you -- the brilliant, passionate you that's ready to contribute something meaningful into this world."



The "Soul" creative team includes director Pete Docter, co-director Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray.

"The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place - but it's also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things," Docter, also the Chief Creative Officer of Pixar Animation Studios, said Thursday in a news release. "'Soul' investigates what's really important in our lives, a question we're all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humor and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that."

Added Disney CEO Bob Chapek: "A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one's place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season."

The last Pixar release, "Onward," played in theaters for two weeks before the pandemic forced it to digital platforms. Disney also released its live-action remake of "Mulan" on the streaming service in September for a $30 fee.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
