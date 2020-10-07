Petco removes shock collars from stores

SAN FRANCISCO -- Shock collars at Petco are about to become a thing of the past.
The company has chosen to pull them in store and online.
A shock collar passes an electric current through metal contact points and gives your dog a signal. The signal can range from a mild sting to a painful shock.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, "The least humane and most controversial use of the shock collar is as a training device. The trainer can administer a shock to a dog at a distance through a remote control. There is a greater chance for abuse (delivery of shocks as punishment) or misuse (poor timing of shocks). Your dog also may associate the painful shock with people or other experiences, leading to fearful or aggressive behavior."
Shock collars made up roughly $10 million of Petco's sales last year.
"Shock collars are not consistent with our mission of improving lives," CEO Ron Coughlin said in an interview with CNN.
This news accompanies the company's rebranding to "Petco, The Health + Wellness Co."
"Shock collars have been shown to increase fear, anxiety and stress in dogs, and we believe there's a better way," Coughlin said in a statement. "As a health and wellness company, our mission is focused on improving pet lives and we think selling shock collars does the opposite. It's our responsibility to ensure that we, and others, aren't putting potentially harmful products in the wrong hands."
The company also began an online petition to "Stop The Shock." On Wednesday morning, they have already nearly made their 30,000 signature goal.
