Pets & Animals

Bulldog puppy born with Mickey Mouse ears on its back

Minnie's dog dad says he noticed the mark and decided to post some photos online.
RIVERSIDE, California -- This super cute pooch could easily join Mickey Mouse's clubhouse!

Meet "Minnie Mouse," the bulldog puppy who has an image of Mickey's famous ears on her back.

Minnie's dog dad said he noticed the mark and decided to post some photos online.

"I went to a Mickey Mouse fan club and I put the picture of her on there and put her in different positions around the room and I asked, 'Can you help me find my Minnie Mouse? I seem to have lost her.' And just make it so the kids can play with it and stuff like that. And then I put her all around the room and took pictures and put it all together and said I think I got a mouse problem," said Minnie's dog dad Donald Hawecker.

Hawecker said he's been offered big bucks for Minnie, but he gave her to his mom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsriversideriverside countydisneyanimalmickey mousepetsdogpuppy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in hit-and-run while walking her dogs
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
TIMELINE: When leaf colors will peak this fall in NC
A guide to voting in North Carolina in 2020
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
NC family threatened for flying Mexican flag outside home
Show More
LATEST: Several Triangle movie theaters reopening on Friday
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Duke University to lay off 75 employees due to COVID-19
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
More TOP STORIES News