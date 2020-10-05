Technology

Slack outage: Performance issues are making remote work difficult Monday

By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

This undated stock photo shows the Slack application on an iPhone. (Shutterstock)

Slack is having performance issues Monday - which could mean trouble for the many companies that rely on the workplace communication tool to keep remote teams running.

The company noted on Monday morning around 10 am ET that some users might be experiencing slowness with Slack's desktop, mobile and browser applications. It said the issue was causing delays in some messages and calls. About two hours later, Slack said some users may be unable to connect to the service, while others are still experiencing "general performance issues," adding that the company is "continuing to dig in on our side" and will provide updates.

With millions of people unable to work in their offices, Slack and rival Microsoft Teams have become crucial communications tools to keep many businesses up and running during the pandemic. Slack has more than 12 million daily active users, including many major tech companies and news organizations.

"Our teams are aware and are investigating the issue," a Slack spokesperson said in a statement to CNN Business. "We know how important it is for people to stay connected and we are working hard to get everyone running as normal. For the latest updates please keep an eye on @slackstatus and status.slack.com."

Slack declined to say how many users are affected. The website Down Detector listed as many as 1,900 reports, including problems related to connecting and sending messages. Down Detector showed the majority of the Slack reports were from the United States.

"Slack" was also trending on Twitter Monday morning, with users complaining of slow service and challenges with logging in.

"Slack being down is the WFH snow day," one Twitter user said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyinternetbusinesssocial media
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in hit-and-run while walking her dogs
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
TIMELINE: When leaf colors will peak this fall in NC
A guide to voting in North Carolina in 2020
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
NC family threatened for flying Mexican flag outside home
Show More
LATEST: Several Triangle movie theaters reopening on Friday
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Duke University to lay off 75 employees due to COVID-19
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
More TOP STORIES News