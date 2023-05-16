Illinois girl missing for 6 years found safe in North Carolina

A girl who was abducted six years ago in Illinois by her non-custodial mother has been found safe in North Carolina.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A girl who was abducted six years ago in Illinois by her non-custodial mother has been found safe in North Carolina.

Kayla Unbehaun was spotted on Saturday in Asheville. Police said a retail worker recognized Kayla from an episode of Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries" series.

Officers found a woman and a minor child at the business and were able to confirm their identities, police said.

According to police in South Elgin, Illinois, Kayla was last seen on July 4, 2017. She was 9 years old at the time.

Her father went to pick her up from her mother's house the next day but she wasn't there.

Her mother, Heather Unbehaun, 40, is now in custody and charged with child abduction. She was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $250,000 secured bond, police said.

Unbehaun had been wanted on an extradition warrant out of Illinois. She has since made bail and has been released, ABC affiliate WLOS reported.

In a release from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the center included a statement from the girl's father, identified only as "Ryan," where he said he's "overjoyed" that his daughter "is home safe." He thanked the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, South Elgin police and other law enforcement agencies for their efforts.

"We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning," he added.

Kayla was turned over to the North Carolina Department of Social Services, which contacted Illinois authorities, WLOS said. The day after she was found, her father drove to pick her up. She has since returned to Illinois.

The Associated Press contributed.