ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips speaks publicly for first time about conference realignment

"We understand where those two leagues are, and we are trying to find ways to close that (revenue) gap." Phillips on the ACC trying to keep up with the SEC and B1G. — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) July 20, 2022

It seems to me that Phillips is committed to playing fair, while the SEC and Big 10 are committed to doing whatever they want to do. — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) July 20, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke Wednesday for the first time about the recent conference realignment shaking up college athletics.Phillips spoke at the ACC football media event happening this week in Charlotte. He said aloud the hard truth that everybody already knows: money is the driving factor in conference realignment.The SEC and Big Ten have a huge revenue edge on the other conferences, especially now that they've added several key brand name teams. Their powerhouse brands give them negotiating power to haul in larger and larger television contracts, which in turn feeds more money to all of the schools in the conference.Still, Phillips stood up for the ACC and said that despite the monetary edge of the SEC and the Big Ten, the ACC should take a backseat to no one."While the ACC is strong, we are continuing to evaluate all options that could further strengthen our conference," Phillips said. "We are engaging in ongoing dialogue with our media partners. There have been lots of rumors/speculation the last few weeks, and I understand we all want answers and certainty, with that said, these decisions will impact member institutions and student athletes for years to come. All options, all options must be closely evaluated."Phillips also said he did not believe any ACC school was currently looking to jump ship to join the SEC or Big Ten, and he warned that any talk of college athletics that boils it down to just football and basketball or just the SEC and the Big Ten would be bad for college sports as a whole.ABC11 Sports Reporter Travon Miles is in Charlotte today. He'll have a full breakdown on the day's events tonight on ABC11 starting at 4 p.m.