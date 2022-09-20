Atlantic Coast Conference relocating league office to Charlotte from Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference will be moving its headquarters to Charlotte in 2023. The board of directors announced the decision to move Tuesday.

The conference's headquarters will move from Greensboro to Charlotte.

The new headquarters will be located in uptown Charlotte as part of Legacy Union's Bank of America Tower.

"The board of directors is pleased that the conference headquarters will be joining the Charlotte community and is quite excited about the long-term opportunities that will afford," said ACC Board of Directors Chair and Duke University President Vincent E. Price.

The league will use the 2022-23 academic year to complete the relocation process.