ACC/SEC Challenge announced for 2023-24 college hoops season

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The ACC, SEC and ESPN have announced the formation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for men's and women's basketball, starting during the 2023-24 season.

The introduction of the ACC/SEC Challenge marks the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge after 23 years and the end of the SEC/Big Ten Challenge that began in 2013.

The ACC/SEC Challenge will feature 28 games across men's and women's basketball until 2025-26, when Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC and the event expands to 30 games.

"The future ACC/SEC Men's and Women's Basketball Challenges will be outstanding events for our student-athletes, member institutions and fans," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said. "The SEC, led by Greg Sankey, and our partners at ESPN have been terrific, and there's great excitement for the first annual ACC/SEC Challenge next season. As part of this announcement, we'd like to acknowledge the Big Ten for its partnership on the ACC/B1G Challenge that spanned more than 20 years."

"We are excited women's and men's basketball student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete with their colleagues from the ACC as we initiate a new Basketball Challenge experience," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. "I appreciate the collaboration of Jim Phillips and the ACC members, along with our broadcast partner ESPN, to make possible the SEC/ACC Basketball Challenge which will provide our fans with exciting basketball early in the 2023-24 season. I also thank the Big 12 for the many great challenge games we experienced together in past years."

Each of the 28 games will be shown on an ESPN platform.

SEE ALSO: No. 18 Alabama outlasts No. 1 UNC 103-101 in four overtimes

"We look forward to showcasing the talented men's and women's programs throughout the ACC and SEC in the years ahead through this exciting new collaboration with both conferences," said Nick Dawson, ESPN vice president, programming. "Since establishing the very first interconference challenge in 1999, these events have been a staple of our college basketball schedule for more than two decades. We thank both the Big Ten and Big 12 for their partnership in the final year of our existing events and look forward to finding more ways to creatively partner with both conferences in 2023-24 and beyond."

The final ACC/Big Ten Challenge takes place this week, with the ACC leading the all-time series 12-8-3, despite the Big Ten winning three years in a row. North Carolina's trip to Indiana on Wednesday is this season's headliner.

Jan. 28, 2023, will feature the final SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and ABC11