Man accused of killing mother of 6 in Lumberton road rage shooting due in court

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of murdering a mother of six in a road rage shooting is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Dejywan Floyd, 29, is the man investigators said opened fire while driving down Interstate 95 in Lumberton on March 25.

That shooting claimed the life of Julie Eberly. She was in the passenger seat of a vehicle, riding with her husband to the beach to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

"There's a lot of numbness," Ryan Eberly said. "There's a lot of raw emotion. She just loved being around her family and friends and sharing our blessings."



Floyd is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property. He's scheduled to make a court appearance at 9 a.m. Thursday.
