Community & Events

State closes Alamance County's Ace Speedway calling it an 'imminent hazard' to spread novel coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state ordered Alamance County's Ace Speedway to close immediately, calling it an "imminent hazard" for the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the track drew a crowd of more than 2,000 spectators in defiance of the state's coronavirus restrictions after declaring the race a "protest."

The governor's office had previously warned Ace Speedway that a crowd of more than 25 people would violate the state's Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions.

Tuesday's order from NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is effective immediately and follows a letter sent last week by Gov. Roy Cooper's office alerting Ace Speedway that its actions are in "open defiance" of Executive Order No. 141, which limits mass gatherings to protect the safety of North Carolinians.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsncburlingtoncoronavirussportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high again
Law remains obstacle in relocating NC's 100+ confederate monuments
LIVE: George Floyd funeral underway in Houston
Video shows struggle before NJ officer shoots unarmed black man
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
Judge issues order halting removal of iconic Lee statue for 10 days
What does defunding police really mean? Raleigh activists explain
Show More
Heavy police response at Raleigh gun store after possible break-in
The 411: Where's the beef?
Army 'open' to discussion on renaming Fort Bragg
Rocky Mount council votes 7-1 to remove Confederate monument
Whale hits boat, tosses 2 overboard in NJ
More TOP STORIES News