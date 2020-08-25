RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Triangle nonprofit, Activate Good, which mobilizes volunteers to help in the community by teaming with more than 500 community partners, is transforming their annual 9/11 Day of Service into an entire month of service with volunteer opportunities to give back this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Seeing those needs increase, we are trying to help get volunteers out to combat hunger, to support education and other ways," said Amber Smith, Executive Director of Activate Good.
"We have a whole month of service called United We Help month that starts September 1. So, I really hope that folks will, if they're feeling like they really want to do something to help the community and are just seeing the needs all around them, check out our site and get involved," Smith said.
FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
As thousands of schools begin the 2020-2021 year virtually, one of the big missions Activate Good is helping with is called Operation Access.
Through Activate Good, hundreds of volunteers are helping distribute more than 40,000 laptops to students who need them in Wake County.
"In order to make sure that they can learn equally alongside their peers who have access to technology, they need to be able to get their hands on the technology as well," Smith said.
Click here for more on virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities through Activate Good
Triangle nonprofit Activate Good turns 9/11 day of service into entire month of giving back during COVID-19 pandemic
NONPROFIT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News