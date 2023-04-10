5 dead, 6 injured in mass shooting at Louisville, Kentucky bank

WATCH LIVE: Breaking news and other events from ABC

Louisville police tweeted that the 'suspected shooter has been neutralized.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Five people are dead after a gunman opened fire in a first-floor conference room of a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, Monday morning, according to police.

Six additional victims, including a police officer, were transported to the hospital.

Police said the suspect is dead.

Eyewitnesses said the shooter appeared to have been armed with a long gun.

A responding police officer was shot in the head. The officer's condition is unknown.

According to preliminary information, this shooting is not believed to have been terror related, sources told ABC News.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.

Multiple casualties have been reported following a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, according to police.

Police described it as an "active aggressor."

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.

Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he is heading to the scene.

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," he tweeted.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.