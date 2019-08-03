Active shooter reported near mall in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Authorities are working an active shooter situation near a mall in El Paso, according to reports.



The El Paso Police Department tweeted that an active shooter was in the area of Hawkins and Gateway East.

Police are advising residents to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area.



There have been no reports of any injuries, but authorities say the scene is still very active.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el pasoactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents complain of rats, trash piled high at Durham apartment
$24M in counterfeit Cartier bracelets found, Chapel Hill pastor charged
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Fayetteville
Fire destroys lab, part of meat market in Hillsborough
Collapsing cliff claims 3 lives along beach
Fan who threw 96 mph pitch lands MLB contract
Businesses step up to help couple after Wake County wedding venue closes
Show More
Heavy rain plagues road conditions in southern Wake County
Durham residents getting surprise water bills for hundreds of dollars
No silly string: These weird laws are still on the books in NC
Raleigh Police looking for driver involved in scary hit-and-run
Lowe's to cut thousands of jobs as it seeks to outsource workers
More TOP STORIES News