Multiple injuries reported in active shooter situation in Virginia Beach, officials say

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. -- Authorities are responding to an active shooter situation at a city municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Officials confirmed that the shooter is in custody and there are multiple injuries.

They only believe one shooter was involved.

Authorities said that three patients were taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and one additional patient was taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

A news conference is expected to take place Friday evening.

This is a developing story, check back for details.
