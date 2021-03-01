Fraternity suspended at Virginia Commonwealth University after student found dead

Richmond police are investigating the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student in off-campus housing this weekend.Authorities say 19-year-old Adam Oakes was found unresponsive by officers called to the residence Saturday morning.The medical examiner will determine how Oakes died.VCU also announced on Sunday that it had suspended Delta Chi fraternity."This is a tragic loss for Adam's family and members of our community, and we encourage any students in need of support to contact University Counseling Services," the school said in a statement."We encourage all members to cooperate with law enforcement, investigative efforts and all directives of the University Administration," the national fraternity organization said in its statement.The school declined to say whether Oakes was a member.Oakes' cousin, Courtney White, told ABC News that the teen had rushed the university's Delta Chi fraternity, and this weekend was the night of his "big little reveal."White, 39, said Oakes was an only child and the youngest of all of the family's cousins. She said her cousin pledged with the fraternity because "he was just trying to be accepted and find his place.""Adam was a kid who loved life and was just coming out of his shell," White told ABC News.White urged her cousin's classmates and fraternity members to speak up and help find answers."Don't be afraid, be brave," she said. "There is no healing from this, but it would give us a sense of what happened."