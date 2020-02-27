Health & Fitness

'I thought I was going to drink myself to death:' Raleigh woman finds CrossFit on journey to sobriety

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- "I wanted to drink or use drugs every minute of every day and I didn't see a way out."

That's what life looked like for many years for Kristy Hagan.

It started with an eating disorder. That led to a cocaine addiction. And then she started drinking alcohol.

Watch Hagan's journey to sobriety in the media player above and find out what finally changed her life.

More information about The Phoenix and Neuse River Crossfit.

Do you know the warning signs of addiction and how to get help?
You have told us that mental health is one of your top concerns so we are devoting resources to bringing you a new series covering some of the many aspects of mental health. From stories about our fellow community members whose lives have been impacted by addiction and depression, to the resources, programs, and facilities that are available to help you and your loved ones.
We welcome your feedback and tips for stories that you would like to see. You can send those to us here.
