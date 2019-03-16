Additional arrest made in 'Operation Leader' in Southern Pines, cocaine, meth, heroin and guns seized

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A year-long investigation has netted the arrests of a total of 10 people and led to the seizure of cocaine, meth, heroin and guns in Southern Pines.Most recently, 41-year-old Robert (Rod) Marvin McRae was arrested on drug charges, including the sale of cocaine.He's being held on an $8.15 million bond.Last year, 32-year-old Lee Marvin Harris Jr., 58-year-old Lee Marvin Harris Sr., 33-year-old Lamar Orlando Sealy, 31-year-old Lisa Ann Duncan Hanami, 32-year-old Christian Jovonn Terry, 49-year-old Shuanda Bridges Fox, 27-year-old Cervantes Gomez Gonzalo, 33-year-old Lamar Orlando Sealy and 32-year-old Calvin Deangelo Fox were arrested in connection with the drug bust.During the operation, more than 20 kilograms of cocaine, two pounds of crystal meth, five ounces of heroin, six guns and $100,000 were seized.