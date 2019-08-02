Adoptive mother of Erica Parsons pleads guilty to murder, to serve life in prison

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The adoptive mother of Erica Parsons pleaded guilty to her murder Friday morning.

Casey Parsons pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, concealment of death and obstruction of justice. She will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Erica Parsons was 13 when she was last seen alive at her Rowan County home in November 2011. Her brother reported her missing in July 2013.

Casey and her husband Sandy Parsons told investigators that Erica had gone to Asheville to visit her grandmother Nan.

Authorities later determined that Nan did not exist.

Erica's body was not found until 2016 when Sandy led investigators to a wooded area in Chesterfield County.

An autopsy report said Erica suffered multiple blunt force injuries over a prolonged period of time. It also said that her siblings remembered her prior to her 2011 disappearance as looking gray with sunken eyes, smelling bad with open, oozing cuts, very weak, and complaining of not being able to breathe.

Casey and Sandy were arrested in 2014 for accepting federal benefits for Erica after she disappeared, according to WSOC.

Prosecutors said in 2018 that they were seeking the death penalty against Sandy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncchild abusemurderteen killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC kills more shelter animals than nearly any state: study
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Friday, August 2
'Shattered:' Morrisville wedding venue closes, leaving couples out thousands
Raleigh celebrates Moore Square's grand reopening
Mom says chemical peel at ULTA Beauty left her with second-degree burns
Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed
Controversial political billboard in North Carolina to be removed
Show More
Carolina Panthers Fan Fest set for Friday; tickets only $5
Missing mom arrested, 4-year-old daughter found safe
This mom has made it her mission to feed Durham children in poverty
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Mock guac: High avocado prices leading to phony guacamole
More TOP STORIES News