Gene therapy company will bring 200 jobs to the Research Triangle Park

DUHRAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of new jobs are coming to the Research Triangle Park following an $82.8 million investment.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that a California-based clinic-stage gene therapy company, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., will bring its manufacturing facility to the RTP.


"Our state's dynamic workforce continues to propel life-changing innovation and keeps North Carolina at the forefront of biomanufacturing through life sciences companies like Adverum," said Governor Roy Cooper.

Adverum Biotechnologies' 174 thousand square-foot facilities will come with more than 200 new jobs when it opens in 2023. The company targets unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. The jobs include production staff, quality control jobs and facility engineers.


"We welcome Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., to Durham, the Research Triangle, and our exciting biotechnology industry," said BOCC Chair Brenda Howerton. "Our residents and institutions will support the important health advancements they are making in gene therapy treatments. With their shared commitment to diversity and other local values, we know the new opportunities being created will benefit our whole community."

The company will receive up to $9 million in state and local incentives as it builds in North Carolina. This includes a job development investment grant which will provide up to $3 million in funding over 12 years.
