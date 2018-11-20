Advocates disagree on Citizens Advisory Board in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Its goal is to strengthen community-police relations.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A proposal to create a Citizens Advisory Board was brought up during Tuesday's Raleigh City Council meeting. Its goal is to strengthen community-police relations.

"You would have community people serving on this board," Diana Powell, Executive Director of Justice Served North Carolina told ABC11 after the meeting. "It just won't be law enforcement. It just won't be attorneys or whatever. It would be those individuals that have been directly impacted."

But some held up signs during the meeting saying "Not the people's proposal" and spoke out against the proposal afterward, including Rolanda Byrd.

She's the mother of Akiel Denkins, who was shot and killed by Raleigh Police. The officer who shot Denkins said through his attorney he shot in self-defense.

Byrd is with Raleigh PACT and said the proposal doesn't do enough.

"Police accountability means correcting the power imbalance between police and community," Byrd said. "To achieve that, the city must create a system where the police no longer police themselves."

During the meeting, the city said it will get more input before making a decision.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
race relationsraleigh policepolice brutalityRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wake County School Board approves reassignment plan
Paying it forward: Knightdale restaurant picks up tab for grocery shoppers
North Carolina Republican leaders release first draft of Voter ID law
Wake County educator's tweet on teaching Thanksgiving goes viral
Raleigh City Council allows motorized scooters in bike lanes
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
911 call that prompted active shooter scare in Carrboro released
Feeding an Army: Paratroopers away from family feast on Fort Bragg
Show More
Why do gas prices vary so much around Raleigh?
I-Team: What is Cyber Insurance and what does it mean for your personal data?
Stay safe on the roads for Thanksgiving Eve, Blackout Wednesday
2 former Tar Heels named to Team USA for basketball World Cup qualifiers
Raleigh's Angus Barn inspired by Biltmore for holiday decor
More News