Advocates hail news of trooper's firings in Kyron Hinton case

EMBED </>More Videos

Advocates for Kyron Hinton hailed the news of the troopers' firings. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
At The Lighthouse in Raleigh, Friday night, advocates for Kyron Hinton hailed the news of the trooper's firings.

Troopers involved in Raleigh man's beating fired, sergeant placed on administrative duty
Two State Highway Patrol troopers Michael Blake and Tabithia Davis have been fired, effective Friday, as part of an investigation into a Raleigh man's beating, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

"What happened with the two officers that were fired, that speaks volumes," said Diana Powell, Executive Director of Justice Served N.C. "The things that we've always believed that the truth will come out."



Dawn Blagrove, who leads the Carolina Justice Policy Center, said the officers should have been terminated sooner, but applauded the move towards what she believes if police accountability.

"What we saw happen today with the state troopers was commendable and we are so happy because this is what police accountability looks like," Blagrove said.

Wake Deputy Cameron Broadwell was not in court Friday.

He remains a member of the sheriff's office, as the case moves towards trial - a big point of contention for Hinton's advocates.

"Sheriff Donnie Harrison has allowed his deputy sheriff to remain on his payroll with pending charges with taxpayer money," Blagrove said. "That is not what accountability looks like."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer chargedbeatingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News