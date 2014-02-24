24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Monday, February 24, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
New Raleigh ordinance cracks down on loitering, panhandling
Man drowns at Harris Lake in Chatham County
1 hour ago
This NC county is leading among areas making it easy to bike and walk
2 hours ago
Mold a major concern for Chapel Hill businesses after flooding
2 hours ago
RDU Airport receives nearly $25M for pickup, drop-off upgrades
2 hours ago
NC sues FEMA for canceling grant guarding against natural disasters
2 hours ago
After storms move through, expect a repeat Wednesday
988 hotline marks three years, option for LGBTQ+ youth ends July 17