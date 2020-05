Feb. 18, 2020 declared Officer Charlie Ainsworth Day in Raleigh

Raleigh Mayor @maryannbaldwin proclaims February 18, 2020 Officer Charlie Ainsworth Day @RaleighGov Officer Ainsworth returned to serve a year after being shot multiple times in the line of duty. @ABC11_WTVD #ABC11 @raleighpolice pic.twitter.com/5UdMO5etOt — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) February 18, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Officer Charles Ainsworth was honored at Raleigh City Hall on Tuesday.Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced that Feb. 18, 2020 was Officer Charlie Ainsworth day in the City of Raleigh.Ainsworth joined Raleigh Police Department in 2017. On Jan. 9, 2019, he was critically injured in the line of duty.While investigating a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex, Ainsworth was shot multiple times. Four people were arrested and charged in his shooting.The officer underwent numerous surgeries and grueling physical therapy. Then, a year after the shooting, he returned to work. In announcing the special honor at City Hall, the mayor said that Ainsworth "stands as an example for all to follow."