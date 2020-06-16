Air Force sergeant charged in shooting death of federal officer outside courthouse in Oakland

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6235720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy was killed and two law enforcement officers wounded Saturday when they were ambushed with gunfire and explosives while pursuing a suspect, according to authorities.

ABC7 News has learned Steven Carrillo charged federally with murder/attempted murder of security officer Pat Underwood at Oakland Fed Bldg. Sources confirm Robert Justice arrested as accomplice. News conference about to get underway. Carillo also charged in Santa Cruz shooting. pic.twitter.com/QX4MshSDRp — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) June 16, 2020

Someone fired at the officers, who were monitoring the protest over the killing of George Floyd, Friday night in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The FBI on Tuesday announced that Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the case of a federal security officer who was killed in a drive-by shooting on May 29 outside the federal building in Oakland.Carrillo is the suspect charged with killing Santa Cruz County Sheriff Deputy Damon Gutzwiller and wounding of four other officers in an ambush-style attack on June 6 in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area about 10 miles north of Santa Cruz.The FBI said a suspected accomplice has also been arrested: Robert Alvin Justus Jr., a resident of Millbrae, California. He is charged with aiding and abetting in the murder of Pat Underwood and attempted murder of a second security officer, who was critically injured in the shooting.The two contract security officers worked for Homeland Security's Federal Protective Service and had been monitoring a nearby protest over the death of George Floyd.The U.S. Attorney just said the van used in Oakland Federal Building shooting was also used in the Santa Cruz Co. attack. Authorities say that Justus is believed to have been the driver of the van during the Oakland attack while Carrillo was the shooter.Authorities say Carrillo used a privately made machine gun with a silencer in the shooting.John Bennet, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in San Francisco, said Carrillo and Justus used the protests on May 29 as a cover. "They came to Oakland to kill cops.""We believe Carrillo and Justice chosen this date, because the planned protest in Oakland, provided an opportunity for them to target multiple law enforcement personnel and avoid apprehension to the large crowds attending the demonstrations, as described in detail in the complaint," Bennett said.Messages exchanged that day indicated a plan to travel and attack federal law enforcement officers.Carrillo, according to authorities, used "his own blood" to write phrases in one of the cars he allegedly carjacked. And the phrases, the U.S. Attorney explained are associated with the Boogaloo movement."The boogaloo term is used by extremists to reference a violent uprising or impeding war in the United States," Anderson said.Carrillo is currently being held without bail in jail in Monterey County. He is expected to enter a plea to the state charges on Wednesday.