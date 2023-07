An airplane crashed in the sea off Bald Head Island on Friday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. when the seaplane was trying to take off.

The US Coast Guard said the plane hit a wave while taking off around the mouth of the Cape Fear River. The wave capsized the airplane.

Two people were on the plane when it crashed. A nearby boat picked up the pilot and the passenger and took them back to shore.

The two people did not sustain any serious injuries.