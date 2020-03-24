Crews search near Emerald Isle for airplane and passengers that went missing Monday night

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6045902" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Coast Guard crews are searching for survivors after an airplane crashed near Bogue Inlet at the North Carolina coast.

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City

C-130 Hercules aircraft from Air Station Elizabeth City

45-foot Response Boat - Medium from Station Emerald Isle

Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Coast Guard helicopters and boats are out near Emerald Isle searching for survivors of a suspected plane crash.A Cessna airplane vanished from sight around 11 p.m. Monday after dipping off radar 12 miles southeast of Bogue Inlet.The airplane reportedly had two people onboard when it vanished.Coast Guard crews are using the following in their search for the missing airplane and crew:Anyone with information about the plane crash should call 910-343-3880.