Crews search near Emerald Isle for airplane and passengers that went missing Monday night

A Cessna airplane vanished from sight around 11 p.m. Monday after dipping off radar 12 miles southeast of Bogue Inlet.
The airplane reportedly had two people onboard when it vanished.
Coast Guard crews are using the following in their search for the missing airplane and crew:
- MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City
- C-130 Hercules aircraft from Air Station Elizabeth City
- 45-foot Response Boat - Medium from Station Emerald Isle
- Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal
Anyone with information about the plane crash should call 910-343-3880.