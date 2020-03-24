Crews search near Emerald Isle for airplane and passengers that went missing Monday night

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Coast Guard helicopters and boats are out near Emerald Isle searching for survivors of a suspected plane crash.

A Cessna airplane vanished from sight around 11 p.m. Monday after dipping off radar 12 miles southeast of Bogue Inlet.

The airplane reportedly had two people onboard when it vanished.

EMBED More News Videos

Coast Guard crews are searching for survivors after an airplane crashed near Bogue Inlet at the North Carolina coast.



Coast Guard crews are using the following in their search for the missing airplane and crew:

  • MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City
  • C-130 Hercules aircraft from Air Station Elizabeth City
  • 45-foot Response Boat - Medium from Station Emerald Isle
  • Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal


Anyone with information about the plane crash should call 910-343-3880.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccoast guardsearch and rescueairplaneplane crash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Wake County prioritizes tests for high-risk patients
UNC Rex will accept donations of homemade face masks
Stocks surge 7% on building hopes for US coronavirus stimulus
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
NC businesses practice creative social distancing
Report: Carolina Panthers expected to release Cam Newton
NC woman celebrates 100th birthday with social distancing
Show More
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021
Garth Brooks tour rescheduled in Charlotte due to COVID-19
Couple in Okla. get married on Facebook Live amid COVID-19 crisis
What to learn from family under COVID-19 quarantine in Italy
China to lift in lockdown in most virus-hit province as COVID-19 cases decrease
More TOP STORIES News