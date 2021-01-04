fatal crash

Parks and Rec employee injured when struck in Fayetteville; 1 killed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Parks and Recreation employee was injured Monday when they were struck on Airport Boulevard.

Officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the employee was planting shrubs in the median with their car parked in the left lane of Airport Road.

Troopers said a truck ran into the back of the Parks and Recreation truck, which then struck the employee.

One person on the truck died from their injuries, according to NCSHP.

Fayetteville officials said Airport Boulevard opened just before 5 p.m.

