AJ Freund death: Community asked to wear blue to remember slain Crystal Lake boy

Blue was the 5-year-old AJ's favorite color. His parents, Andrew Freund Sr. and mother, Joann Cunningham, are being held on $5 million bond each after being charged with his murder.
On Thursday, neighbors created memorial on the front lawn of AJ Freund's home. What once started as a symbol of for his safe return became a place for people to honor and grieve the loss of the 5-year-old boy.
"It makes a mark on the community you can never erase," said Debra Olson, neighbor.
"I can't let myself go there yet, to think about what he went through," said neighbor Janelle Butler.
Butler and her neighbors said they plan to meet with Crystal Lake's mayor Friday to propose turning the family's home into a park to honor AJ. The Crystal Lake Lion's Club has already raised about $15,000 to help cover the cost of the boy's funeral.
AJ was reported missing on the morning of April 18, nearly a week before his body was found. His parents said they last saw him when he went to bed the night before.
On Wednesday, AJ's body was found on farm property in nearby Woodstock, Illinois. Police then announced first-degree murder charges as well as aggravated battery, and failure to report a child death charges against his parents.
Criminal complaints released Thursday reveal horrific details about what allegedly led to AJ's death on April 15, three days before he was reported missing.
According to a statement from the McHenry County Coroner, AJ died from injuries to his skull and brain. In court Thursday, prosecutors alleged the parents "forced the boy"....identified by his initials 'AF'..."to remain in a cold shower for an extended period of time and/or struck A.F. on or about his body, knowing such acts would cause the death of A.F."
Cunningham and Freund Sr. will each have to pay $500,000 to get out of jail. They are due back in court on Monday, April 29.