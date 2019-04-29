AJ Freund death: Parents of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy due in court Monday

Andrew Freund Sr., 60, and Joann Cunningham, 36, will go before a judge for a status hearing to set a date for a preliminary hearing. They are charged with first degree murder in the death of their 5-year-old son, AJ.
Prosecutors said AJ was killed days before his parents reported him missing. His death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head. Police said he was forced to stand in a cold shower for a prolonged period of time and beaten by his parents.
After a week-long search for AJ, police confronted his Crystal Lake parents with cell phone evidence and the couple led them to AJ's body, wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave in Woodstock.
The family has a long history with child welfare services and DCFS says it's reviewing its shortcomings in the case.
Freund and Cunningham, who is seven-months pregnant, remain in jail on a bond of $5 million each.
A visitation for AJ will be held Friday, May 3, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home at 419 East Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake.
A family friend of AJ's older brother set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses, with any extra money raised put into a fund for AJ's younger brother.