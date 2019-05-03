AJ Freund: Crystal Lake boy's public visitation held Friday; father Andrew Freund Sr. appears in court

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5282121" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SEE INSIDE: Photos show dilapidated and filthy conditions inside the Crystal Lake home in 2013, before and around the birth of AJ Freund.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. -- People have their chance Friday to say goodbye to AJ Freund, the Crystal Lake boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in Woodstock.The story has deeply moved so many people in the community, which means large crowds are expected. Blue ribbons are tied around trees and poles outside the Davenport Family Funeral home. Blue was AJ's favorite color.Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory is located at 419 East Terra Cotta Avenue (Route 176) in Crystal Lake. The public is invited to stop by and honor AJ from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.Overflow parking will be at Willow Creek Community Church, 100 South Main Street, Crystal Lake, and bus service will be provided to the funeral home.Florist John Regan at the Twisted Stem near the Davenport Funeral Home spent hours making the ribbons."By the time I finished these last few rolls, I will have made a thousand bows that we have just handed out for folks to take away," Regan said. "Honestly, it's the only thing I could think of that I could contribute to this sense of kind of community healing."The funeral services were donated by Davenport Family Funeral Home, the cost of cemetery burial is being donated by the cemetery, and the casket was donated by the casket company.Friday afternoon, heavy hearts will gather to remember the 5-year-old at a public service in Crystal Lake before he's laid to rest."I'm just coming here to pay my respects for my daughter and I," said Lynnette Peterson. We were at his house this week and it just breaks our heart. It totally breaks our heart."Meanwhile Friday morning, AJ's father, Andrew Freund Sr., told a McHenry County judge that he was unable to obtain a private attorney, so the 60-year-old was appointed a public defender.Freund and Joann Cunningham face murder charges in the death of their son after years of troubling history with DCFS.They originally reported AJ missing and after a week-long search, detectives said Freund led them to the body and described in disturbing detail what happened the night AJ was killed.According to court documents, Freund said AJ was beaten and forced to stay in a cold shower for 20 minutes then he put him in bed, "cold wet and naked."Police said Freund confessed when confronted with cell phone records and after a week of searching. AJ's body was found in a Woodstock field buried in a shallow grave.