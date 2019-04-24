AJ Freund body found after Crystal Lake boy missing 6 days; parents Andrew Freund, Joanna Cunningham charged

During a press conference, Crystal Lake police said that both parents provided information that helped investigators locate the boy's body in a rural area in Woodstock.
AJ's mother, Joann Cunningham, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, one count of failure to report a missing or child death.
Andrew Freund Sr. was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of concealment of a homicidal death and one count of failure to report a missing or child death.
The boy was found in a shallow grave, wrapped in plastic, said Crystal Lake Police Department Chief Jim Black said Wednesday afternoon.
The parents were both in police custody Wednesday and will be transported to the McHenry County Jail ahead of their bond hearings.
Overnight, police and FBI interviewed both Cunningham and Freund Sr. "after information was obtained through a forensic analysis of cell phone data," police said.
Before being charged, Cunningham was inside the police station for several hours Wednesday morning, sources told ABC7. Cunningham's attorney was seen leaving the police station and had no comment.
Once presented with the information, the parents provided information about the location of the boy's body.
The cause of death was immediately unknown and will be determined by the McHenry County Coroner's Office.
Earlier Wednesday, police were seen removing items from boy's home in Crystal Lake, including a small mattress and a shovel and were brought to the Crystal Lake police station.
Crystal Lake police and the FBI have been investigating Freund's disappearance since his family said he was last seen last Wednesday night.
On Tuesday, Crystal Lake police said officers have been called to the home 17 times since the child was born five years ago. The Crystal Lake Police Department released reports detailing what they call "unacceptable" living conditions along with alleged drug abuse and concerns the Department of Children and Family Services had for the children's welfare.
DCFS last had contact with the family in December of last year.
Police also released the family's first 911 call that sent local, state and federal authorities on a massive search for AJ Freund.
911 Dispatcher: "And when was the last time you'd seen him?"
Andrew Freund Sr.: "Last night. Uh, probably about 9:30, when he went to bed."
911 Dispatcher: "Do you know where he might have went?"
Andrew Freund Sr.: "No. Um, we've canvassed the neighborhood. I went to the local park. Um, local gas station down here where we sometimes take him to buy treats."
"I spoke with the assistant principal over at the school and where the park is and they haven't seen him or any other child," Freund added. "I have no idea where he would be."
