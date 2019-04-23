AK-47 found underneath toddler's bed during drug bust in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are facing charges after an AK-47 rifle was found under a toddler's bed during a drug bust in Fayetteville.Officers raided the house on Suzanne Street on Monday after receiving an anonymous Crimestoppers tip.During the investigation, officers seized a rifle, nearly a pound of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.The loaded AK-47 was found under a 2-year-old's bed, police said.Sergio F. Weeks, 32, and Alysha J. Smith, 25, were both charged.