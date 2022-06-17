u.s. & world

1 killed, 2 others injured during church shooting near Birmingham; suspect is in custody

The suspect has since been placed into custody.
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Thursday evening at a church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, authorities said.

During a news conference, authorities said a total of three people were shot. One person was killed and the two others were rushed to a local hospital.

The shooting took place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburb of Birmingham.

Details surrounding how the shooting unfolded were not immediately released and the identity of the suspect is unknown.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

CNN contributed to this report.
