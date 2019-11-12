crime

Manhunt over after 'armed and dangerous' man arrested in Alamance County double murder

HAW RIVER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man suspected in a deadly double shooting from Monday night has been arrested.

Justin Ramirez has been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Alamance County. Ramirez was arrested by the Asheboro Police Department.

The 31-year-old's arrest comes after authorities found two people dead from gunshot wounds in the 2000 stretch of Payne Road in Haw River around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. The victims haven't yet been identified.

Ramirez will be interviewed by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. The Alamance County investigators will take custody of Ramirez in Asheboro.
