CAR ACCIDENT

Alamance County EMS truck crashes after driver falls asleep

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Burlington street was closed after an EMS truck driver fell asleep and crashed into a concrete retaining wall Saturday morning.

Authorities said it happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of McKinney Street when the driver collided with the curb, traveled 70 feet and hit a concrete retaining wall.

The driver did not sustain any injuries but the other employee was transported to Alamance Regional Medical Center for an injury, police said.

Authorities said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

EMS responded to the scene and the street was closed for an hour because of the collision.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentambulancetruck crashBurlington
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR ACCIDENT
Wife of Lumberton officer killed on I-95 reflects on husband
1 dead, 1 injured in 1-95 RV crash
Raleigh man charged with DWI after crash
Knightdale crash hospitalizes at least one person
More car accident
Top Stories
Shooting early Sunday was one of several in Durham this weekend
Multiple people shot at Durham apartment complex, police say
Wreaths Across America lays 1,100 wreaths for veterans in Raleigh
Man fatally shot outside Pitt-Greenville Airport
Wife of Lumberton officer killed on I-95 reflects on husband
7 teens charged in Durham armed robbery
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash in Durham
Make sure glitter is actually edible before you eat it, FDA warns
Show More
Try this $500 brownie covered in gold
No. 12 North Carolina beats No. 4 Gonzaga 103-90
Largest known diamond in North America found
2 displaced after Garner duplex fire
Megachurch pastor defends wife's $200K Lamborghini gift
More News