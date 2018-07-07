Alamance County sex offender arrested for living too close to elementary school

An Alamance County sex offender has been arrested for failing to report a new address near an elementary school, officials say.35-year-old and registered sex offender Floyd Patterson Vincent, Jr., of Haw River, was charged for failing to report new address as a sex offender, sex offender residence violation and for being on protected property.The Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit discovered Vincent was living at Mebane Mills Loft Apartments, a restricted area for sex offenders due to it being 1,000 feet from an elementary school.Detectives also determined Vincent was on the property of Woodlawn Middle School this past school year.Vincent is being held under a $75,000 secured bond.