Aldi purchases land in Johnston County to bring first store: report

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Adli is preparing to bring its first store to Johnston County.
The Triangle Business Journal reports the German grocery store chain just bought land near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Highway 42, near the Wake County line. Aldi paid $3.4 million for around two acres in a retail-heavy area on Son-Lan Parkway, according to the TBJ report.
Publix is set to come to nearby Clayton in 2020.
