Business

Aldi purchases land in Johnston County to bring first store: report

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Adli is preparing to bring its first store to Johnston County.

The Triangle Business Journal reports the German grocery store chain just bought land near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Highway 42, near the Wake County line. Aldi paid $3.4 million for around two acres in a retail-heavy area on Son-Lan Parkway, according to the TBJ report.

Publix is set to come to nearby Clayton in 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessjohnston countyncbusinessgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Bars suing Gov. Roy Cooper in push to reopen
Thunderstorms move across North Carolina
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Broccoli ramen slaw
Durham police chief reacts to George Floyd case
RNC releases safety guidelines for Charlotte convention
Local gym chains combine to lay out detailed plan for reopening
Show More
Fayetteville barber receives surprise drive-by retirement party
Man shot, killed outside Wendy's restaurant in Erwin
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
NC workers' fears over COVID-19 continue
Sheriff: 2-month-old stabbed in head as parents fought
More TOP STORIES News