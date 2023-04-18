WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man charged with misdemeanor assault in case involving female student at UNC

WTVD logo
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 12:23AM
Suspect in assault on UNC female student charged
EMBED <>More Videos

UNC Police charged a man in connection to an assault on a female student that happened Sunday.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Police charged a man in connection to an assault on a female student that happened Sunday.

Alert Carolina sent out an alert Sunday evening about the reported assault, which happened about 6 p.m. at Raleigh Street and South Road.

The man, who has not been identified, reportedly chased the woman down the street toward the Frank Porter Graham Student Union. He has been charged with misdemeanor assault in the case.

Police said Monday that a suspect had been identified and charged but did not release other details.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW