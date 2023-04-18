UNC Police charged a man in connection to an assault on a female student that happened Sunday.

Man charged with misdemeanor assault in case involving female student at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Police charged a man in connection to an assault on a female student that happened Sunday.

Alert Carolina sent out an alert Sunday evening about the reported assault, which happened about 6 p.m. at Raleigh Street and South Road.

The man, who has not been identified, reportedly chased the woman down the street toward the Frank Porter Graham Student Union. He has been charged with misdemeanor assault in the case.

Police said Monday that a suspect had been identified and charged but did not release other details.