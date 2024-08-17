First Alert Day | Level 2 risk Sunday; strong storms, damaging winds possible

Descent weekend but storms are possible at times

Sunday brings the highest probability for rain and storms as a strong trough aloft and its attendant surface cool front moves in from the west.

Locally heavy downpours are possible however widespread flash flooding is not expected.

Much of Central North Carolina is under a level 2/5 risk for severe weather on Sunday. The best chance of severe weather will be from 3 p.m. through 10 p.m.

The main threats are damaging winds and large hail.

Monday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with highs in the upper 80s. A few storms are possible.