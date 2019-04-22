All clear after suspicious package removed at Durham police headquarters

Suspicious package being investigated at DPD Headquarters; package was dropped off by unknown person over the weekend. #Durham pic.twitter.com/Y7razQN7L2 — DurhamPoliceNC (@DurhamPoliceNC) April 22, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police said Monday afternoon that a suspicious package that was dropped off at the department's headquarters has been removed and the building is clear for re-entry.Durham Police said the package was dropped off during the weekend by an unknown person.No explosive devices or hazardous materials were found in the contents of the package, police said.The DPD Headquarters was evacuated from 10 a.m. until 2:50 p.m. Monday after the package was thought to be suspicious.Residents were asked to avoid Main Street at Elizabeth Street as well as Main Street at Hood Street while police investigated the suspicious package.The Durham Sheriff's Office Hazardous Devices Unit and numerous other agencies assisted in the investigation.