Wright-Patterson Air Force Base says there was no active shooter

DAYTON, OHIO --
An Air Force base in Ohio says there was "no real-world active shooter incident" hours after authorities responded to reports of a shooter.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base posted on Twitter that base personnel remains safe.

The base said the report occurred during a "normal, scheduled installation exercise" that included an active shooter scenario.


On Thursday, workers at Wright-Patterson were told to shelter in place on the sprawling base.

WHIO-TV reported that an announcement was made at the medical center telling some people inside the building to leave with their hands on their heads.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter it was among several agencies responding to the active shooter reports.

Wright-Patterson sent a tweet saying it was responding to "a reported incident."

Stacey Geiger, with the base's public affairs office, said the base was on lockdown but she had no other information to release.

Local police were directing traffic away from the base, which is Ohio's largest single-site employer with more than 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police also had officers at the base.
