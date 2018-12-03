All clear given at William Peace University after 'shelter in place' warning

William Peace University on high alert - Siren going off in the library. Report of possible gunman making way to campus. Students took shelter in place. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/x5PTxRpJV7 — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 3, 2018

Armed police making way onto William Peace University campus, Students told to Shelter in Place. The school tweeted out an alert saying possible gunman on way to campus. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/pThVAFGtom — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 3, 2018

Update: Raleigh Police is investigating a possible gunman on campus. Continue to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/dDlbRrE4p9 — William Peace Univ. (@WPeaceU) December 3, 2018

PACER ALERT: A possible gunman was reported on his way to campus. Shelter in place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/0UTubjx1rA — William Peace Univ. (@WPeaceU) December 3, 2018

An 'all clear' has been given at William Peace University after officials warned students to shelter in place Monday afternoon.Raleigh police determined around 3:30 p.m. that there was no threat to campus, the university said in a statement.The university resumed to normal operations but classes were canceled for the remainder of the day.Online courses will resume as scheduled."The safety of our faculty, staff, students and visitors remains our top priority," school officials said in the statement. "We will continue to have heightened security measures in place throughout the day to ensure the full safety of our campus."Authorities did not say what caused the scare.