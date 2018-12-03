All clear given at William Peace University after 'shelter in place' warning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
An 'all clear' has been given at William Peace University after officials warned students to shelter in place Monday afternoon.
Raleigh police determined around 3:30 p.m. that there was no threat to campus, the university said in a statement.

The university resumed to normal operations but classes were canceled for the remainder of the day.

Online courses will resume as scheduled.

"The safety of our faculty, staff, students and visitors remains our top priority," school officials said in the statement. "We will continue to have heightened security measures in place throughout the day to ensure the full safety of our campus."

Authorities did not say what caused the scare.
