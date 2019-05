All you need to know about today's NC teachers rally in Raleigh

More support staff

Medicaid expansion

$15 minimum wage

Reinstate retirement health benefits

Restore advanced degree compensation

If you're a #teacher headed to @RaleighGov the weather will be great, though it will be warm by the end of the rally, so bring extra #water. #RedForEd pic.twitter.com/r9zv3Bk3Wo — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 1, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Thirty-four districts in 31 counties are closed Wednesday as teachers prepare to take to the streets of Raleigh to ask for more support staff and a $15 minimum wage, among other things.On the eve of the teacher protest, Republican leaders in the State House announced a new budget plan that addresses at least some of the teacher's demands including a 4.8% raise for teachers Thirty one school districts will be closed Wednesday as teachers, parents and students rally in downtown Raleigh, in a push to achieve the following five goals:Thousands of teachers are expected to attend the rally.Arrivals (8:30 - 10 a.m.)Pre-March rally at NCAE HQ (10 - 10:30 a.m.)March to the General Assembly (10:30 a.m. - noon) March from NCAE HQ, down Fayetteville Street, around the Old Capital Building, and down Bicentennial Mall towards the General Assembly.Rally on Halifax Mall (12:30 - 1:30 p.m.)County Delegation Meetings on Halifax Mall (1:30 - 2:30 p.m.)Bus departs NCAE HQ (3:30 - 4:30 p.m.) Several streets will be closed Wednesday morning for the march and rally.Fayetteville Street will be shut down starting at 9:50 a.m. and it will remain closed until noon.The area by the legislature will also be blocked. Barriers will be up on Jones Street until 5 p.m.The City of Raleigh is asking for folks coming downtown on Wednesday to enter the city from the south side (I-40E to Hammond Rd to S. Wilmington St). This will put attendees in the area of four different parking decks.Unlike last year's rally, the weather is supposed to be sunny. Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said marchers won't need the umbrellas this year, but they will need to wear sunscreen and bring extra water.Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s in the early morning and in the 80s in the afternoon.