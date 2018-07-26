Alleged bomber injures self in explosion near US embassy in Beijing

JUSTIN DOOM
An explosion near the US embassy in Beijing appears to have injured only the alleged bomber, officials said.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. local time in a public space off the southeast corner of the compound, according to a statement from a spokesperson at the U.S. embassy obtained by ABC News.

"There was one individual who detonated a bomb," the spokesperson said. "Other than the bomber, there were no injuries. The local police responded."

A 26-year-old man from Inner Mongolia detonated what authorities are calling "a firecracker device," the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau wrote on its official Weibo account.

The suspect was identified as Jiang Moumou. He's being treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Video shows beachgoers forming human chain to pull people out of water at Emerald Isle
Kids giving up NYC for a week of 'Fresh Air' in Carrboro
Decision to take home rabid kitten comes back to bite Hope Mills family of six
Man armed with knife robs Wake Forest dry cleaner
Family dog killed in Cary house fire
Fayetteville mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroyed it
New details in Durham crash that left pedestrian critically injured
ICE arrests convicted child sex offender after Orange County releases him
Show More
Grant will help digitize North Carolina slave records
E-Cigarette maker JUUL under investigation for allegedly marketing to minors
Pedestrian killed in crash involving Fayetteville police car ID'd
Armstrong: Notes from the opening of Panthers camp
Beyu Caffe expanding to Duke University's campus
More News