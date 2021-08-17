animal attack

Video shows man jumping to rescue handler attacked by alligator at reptile center

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- A children's birthday party at a reptile center turned into a bit of a nightmare when an alligator attacked its handler.

The incident happened on Aug. 14 at the Scales and Tails in Utah. Video captured by Theresa Wiseman shows an employee attempting to guide the gator back into the water tank after it jumped to the platform.

The employee signs a command for the reptile when it suddenly grabs her hand and begins pulling her into the tank.

Without hesitating, Theresa's husband, Donnie Wiseman, jumped right into the tank to wrestle the instructor's hand away from the alligator's jaws. With the assistance of another guest, the handler was able to free her hand.

According to a post on the reptile center's Facebook page, the handler was provided medical assistance by another guest who had a nursing background. Once emergency services arrived, the handler was taken to the hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery.

