7-foot alligator greets kids waiting outside Florida middle school

FORT MEYERS, F.L. (WTVD) -- A seven foot alligator greeted kids waiting outside at a Florida middle school in Fort Meyers Wednesday morning.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno shared a video on twitter of the alligator being restrained by K-9 school resource officer Jennings who is a former alligator trapper outside of Lexington Middle School.

According to Marceno, the alligator was relocated to a safe area by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.