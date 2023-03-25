On Friday, Bragg's office received a letter containing non-hazardous powder and a note that read, "Alvin, I am going to kill you." Johny Fernandez reports.

Prayer vigil held for DA Alvin Bragg in midst of death threats during Trump investigation

NEW YORK -- A prayer vigil was held for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, after he received death threats in his investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Bragg has been investigating hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.

Reverend Al Sharpton has spoken out against Trump's attacks on the DA.

Tensions have been high over the investigation. On Friday, Bragg's office received a letter containing non-hazardous powder and a note that read, "Alvin, I am going to kill you."

That same day, Trump posted on his social media that there would be potential "death and destruction" if he is indicted on charges related to the hush money payments.

"What is scary if it brings back memories to January 6th, it ultimately led to a violent insurrection," said Congressman Dan Goldman.

Goldman is a former federal prosecutor and lead counsel for Trump's impeachment investigation.

Trump called Bragg a "degenerate psychopath" and posted a picture of himself holding a baseball bat next to Bragg's head.

The former Manhattan Chief Assistant DA spoke with our Mike Marza about the case.

"How sure do you have to be as a prosecutor to bring a case and potentially charge the former president of the united states? It's the same standard you would use for anybody but you don't bring a case if you don't think you can prove it at trial," Karen Friedman Agnifilo said.

The mayor's office issued a statement regarding the treatment of Bragg during this case.

"While we cannot comment on the specifics of any ongoing investigation, no public official should ever be subject to threats for doing his or her job," the statement said in part.

The grand jury is set to return on Monday.

A federal judge says attorney-client privilege no longer applies because prosecutors presented evidence appearing to show that Trump used his lawyers to commit a crime.

That's after federal prosecutors, investigating how top secret classified documents made their way out of the White House, say Trump knew the information he gave his attorney was false when he got him to sign a sworn statement.

Trump allies in Congress want answers now, demanding Bragg turn over documents and testimony.

"The previous district attorney, Mr. Vance wasn't going to bring the case. When Alvin Bragg gets elected, he doesn't bring the case. And then the only thing that changes between then and now is President Trump announces he is running for president," said Rep. Jim Jordan, (R) Judiciary Committee Chairman.

Bragg's office called it "an unprecedented inquiry into a pending local prosecution" that came only "after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene. Neither fact is a legitimate basis for inquiry."

Courthouses in New York City will see increased security, the Office of Court Administration said Friday. It follows the "increased interest in proceedings" without mentioning the Trump grand jury specifically or the former president's increasingly hostile rhetoric.

