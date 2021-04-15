body found

29-year-old man found shot dead in car in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was found shot to death in a car early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., officers were called to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Leigh Farm Road. On arrival, officers found 29-year-old Alvin Norwood Jr.. who appeared to have been shot to death inside the vehicle.

Authorities said they are unsure of how long Norwood had been inside the car.


Officials not released any further details at this time, but believe there to be no threat to the immediate area.

Anyone with information on Norwood's death is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29306.

