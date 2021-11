AMA winners 2021: BTS, named artist of the year, dominates award show | FULL LIST

Stream the 2021 American Music Awards on Hulu.

Full list of winners, nominees

Artist of The Year

New Artist of The Year

Collaboration of The Year

Favorite Trending Song

Favorite Music Video

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

Favorite Pop Album

Favorite Pop Song

Favorite Male Country Artist

Favorite Female Country Artist

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Favorite Country Album

Favorite Country Song

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Favorite R&B Album

Favorite R&B Song

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Favorite Latin Album

Favorite Latin Song

Favorite Rock Artist

Favorite Inspirational Artist

Favorite Gospel Artist

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

How to watch

Performers

Host and Presenters

EMBED >More News Videos 2021 AMAs host and rap superstar Cardi B gives behind-the-scene details ahead of this year's award show.

LOS ANGELES -- Korean pop sensation BTS was high like the moon at the 2021 American Music Awards, scoring the coveted artist of the year win."Four years ago, we gave this first-time-ever TV live performance at this stage, AMAs, it was 'DNA.' We were too excited and nervous at time, and it's been a long and amazing ride since then," said the boy group's leader RM. "We'll never take it for granted."BTS took home two more big awards -- favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song for "Butter" -- and performed with Coldplay on a raucous "My Universe." An earlier scheduled performance of "Butter" by BTS and Megan Thee Stallion was scrapped after the rapper cited personal reasons for dropping out, so the group performed the hit single on their own.Rap superstar and 2021 AMA winner Cardi B made her hosting debut , pulling off seven different looks and revving up the crowd live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were the top winning female artists at this year's AMAs, also with three awards. The "WAP" rapper was named favorite female hip-hop artist, her "Good News" winning for favorite hip-hop album and her "Body" was crowned favorite trending song, a new award this year. Doja Cat won collaboration of the year for "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA, favorite female R&B artist and favorite R&B album for "Planet Her."Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo had the most nominations of the night, with seven, while The Weeknd has six. The "drivers license" singer won new artist of the year.Taylor Swift, the most decorated artist in AMA history, won favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album for "evermore."Other winners include Machine Gun Kelly for favorite rock artist award, Ed Sheeran for favorite male pop artist, Becky G for favorite female Latin artist and Kanye West for favorite gospel artist.Other performance highlights include New Edition and New Kids on the Block together for the first time ever, Jennifer Lopez's "On My Way" from her upcoming romantic comedy "Marry Me," and Olivia Rodrigo's hit "traitor" live on a stage covered with flowers.Ariana GrandeBTSDrakeOlivia RodrigoTaylor SwiftThe Weeknd24kGoldnGivēonMasked WolfOlivia RodrigoThe Kid LAROI24kGoldn ft. iann dior: "Mood"Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez: "DÁKITI"Chris Brown & Young Thug: "Go Crazy"Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon: "Peaches"Erica Banks: "Buss It"Måneskin: "Beggin'"Megan Thee Stallion: "Body"Olivia Rodrigo: "drivers license"Popp Hunna: "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak): "Leave The Door Open"Cardi B: "Up"Lil Nas X: "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"Olivia Rodrigo: "drivers license"The Weeknd: "Save Your Tears"DrakeEd SheeranJustin BieberLil Nas XThe WeekndAriana GrandeDoja CatDua LipaOlivia RodrigoTaylor SwiftAJRBTSGlass AnimalsMaroon 5Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)Ariana Grande: "Positions"Dua Lipa: "Future Nostalgia"Olivia Rodrigo: "SOUR"Taylor Swift: "evermore"The Kid LAROI: "F*** LOVE"BTS: "Butter"Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"Dua Lipa: "Levitating"Olivia Rodrigo: "drivers license"The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"Chris StapletonJason AldeanLuke BryanLuke Combs*Morgan WallenCarrie UnderwoodGabby BarrettKacey MusgravesMaren MorrisMiranda LambertDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineLady AOld DominionZac Brown BandChris Stapleton: "Starting Over"Gabby Barrett: "Goldmine"Lee Brice: "Hey World"Luke Bryan: "Born Here Live Here Die Here"*Morgan Wallen "Dangerous: The Double Album"Chris Stapleton: "Starting Over"Chris Young & Kane Brown: "Famous Friends"Gabby Barrett: "The Good Ones"Luke Combs: "Forever After All"Walker Hayes: "Fancy Like"DrakeLil BabyMoneybagg YoPolo GPop SmokeCardi BCoi LerayErica BanksMegan Thee StallionSaweetieDrake:"Certified Lover Boy"Juice WRLD: "Legends Never Die"Megan Thee Stallion: "Good News"Pop Smoke: "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon"Rod Wave: "SoulFly"Cardi B: "Up"Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV: "Lemonade"Lil Tjay ft 6LACK: "Calling My Phone"Polo G: "RAPSTAR"Pop Smoke: "What You Know Bout Love"Chris BrownGivēonTankThe WeekndUsherDoja CatH.E.R.Jazmine SullivanJhené AikoSZADoja Cat: "Planet Her"Givēon: "When It's All Said And Done ... Take Time"H.E.R.: "Back of My Mind"Jazmine Sullivan: "Heaux Tales"Queen Naija: "misunderstood"Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak): "Leave The Door Open"Chris Brown & Young Thug: "Go Crazy"Givēon: "Heartbreak Anniversary"H.E.R.: "Damage"Jazmine Sullivan: "Pick Up Your Feelings"Bad BunnyJ BalvinMalumaOzunaRauw AlejandroBecky GKali UchisKAROL GNatti NatashaROSALÍABanda MS de Sergio LizárragaCalibre 50Eslabon ArmadoLa Arrollladora Banda El Limón De René CamachoLos Dos CarnalesBad Bunny: "EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO"Kali Uchis: "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)"KAROL G: "KG0516"Maluma: "PAPI JUANCHO"Rauw Alejandro: "Afrodisíaco"Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez: "DÁKITI"Bad Bunny & ROSALÍA: "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"Farruko: "Pepas"Kali Uchis: "telepatía"Maluma & The Weeknd: "Hawái (Remix)"AJRAll Time LowFoo FightersGlass AnimalsMachine Gun KellyCAINCarrie UnderwoodElevation WorshipLauren DaigleZach WilliamsKanye WestKirk FranklinKoryn HawthorneMaverick City MusicTasha Cobbs LeonardDavid GuettaILLENIUMMarshmelloRegardTiëstoThe show aired live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT and will stream the following day on Hulu.Along with the "My Universe" and "Butter" performances, AMA highlights include Jennifer Lopez's pre-taped "On My Way" from her upcoming romantic comedy "Marry Me."Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak kicked off the awards on a funky, R&B and pre-taped note with their "Smokin Out the Window."Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit "traitor" live on a stage covered with flowers and Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean brought a little country to the stage when they sang their pre-taped duet "If I Didn't Love You." With a little help from Julieta Venegas and Tainy, Bad Bunny performed their hit "Lo Siento BB :/."Among live performances, Italian band Måneskin made their U.S. awards show debut with their viral hit "Beggin.'" Chlöe of Chloe x Halle floated down onto the stage to perform her hit debut single as a soloist "Have Mercy," swinging her hair and twerking. Mickey Guyton got loud cheers while singing her patriotic song "All American" in a silvery dress, periodically screaming out "How y'all doing?"For the older viewers, New Edition and New Kids on the Block performed together. The Boston-based groups took turns with the hits, trading hits: "You Got It (The Right Stuff"), "Candy Girl," "Step By Step," "Mr. Telephone Man" and uniting for "Can You Stand the Rain," "Is This the End," "Hangin' Tough" and "If It Isn't Love."Kane Brown performed "One Mississippi" from Tennessee State University. Soulful new artist of the year nominee Giveon and relentlessly experimental rapper Tyler, the Creator also performed.Host Cardi B in a fur headdress revved up the crowd, admitting she was sweating."I'm a little nervous," said the host after listing all the performances planned. "We're going to celebrate everybody."Later her song "Up" was named favorite hip-hop song.She said she planned to be herself when she takes the stage."Oh the pressure on me! They got a lot of pressure," the rap superstar told "Good Morning America" Friday. "I mean, how can I excite the audience? Should I show my child? No, no, no, I'm now not gonna do that. I don't know, I'm just gonna be myself."The "I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow" rapper admitted that she's feeling nervous for the big night but said she loves the opportunity to host."Some just awakes in me [when I perform]. But when I'm on TV shows, for some reason I just get so nervous. Like, oh my goodness," she said.Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa and Brandy were among the Hollywood stars who revealed the 2021 AMA winners.They were joined by Ansel Elgort & Rachel Zegler, Anthony Ramos, Billy Porter, JB Smoove, Liza Koshy, Marsai Martin, Madelyn Cline and Winnie Harlow, producers announced Friday.